Memorable quotes from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

Meghan and Harry made many major revelations during their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, including Meghan sharing that “didn’t want to be alive anymore” after joining the royal family. She also said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark” her son Archie’s “skin might be when he’s born.” Harry told Winfrey ”I myself was trapped as well” before Meghan arrived in his life. He said his mother Princess Diana would have been “very angry” at how their situation has played out, and that he has “never blindsided my grandmother,” the queen.