Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw citizen video of the event. The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and soon charged in his death. The agonizing bystander video shows Floyd repeatedly crying, “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video’s release sparked immediate protests and sometimes violent riots nationwide and around the world. Chauvin will go on trial Monday in Minneapolis, facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.