Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic

WATERFORD, Pa. (AP) — Jill Biden once said she’d never let her platform as first lady “go to waste.” She has filled the opening days of her new role with virtual meetings, teaching her community college English class, official travel, running errands in the Washington area and moving the family’s dogs into the White House. Even the light blue scrunchie that held up her hair during one stop has gone viral. She recently visited public schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania that have reopened for in-person learning with safety precautions in place. She says teachers will take what they’ve learned from the pandemic and “turn it into opportunity.”