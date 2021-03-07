Hong Kong leader ‘fully welcomes’ proposed electoral reforms

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that the Hong Kong government “fully welcomes” the reforms to the city’s electoral system, after Beijing proposed a major revamp that will increase central government control over Hong Kong politics. Her comments came after Beijing proposed on Friday at its annual National People’s Congress meeting that a largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader would also choose a large part of the legislature to ensure that the city is run by “patriots.” Currently, half of Hong Kong’s legislature is directly elected by voters. She could not confirm if the city’s postponed legislative elections would have to be further deferred due to the upcoming electoral reforms.