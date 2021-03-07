Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM and Lil Baby.