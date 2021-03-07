Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations. The Time’s Up organization issued a statement in response expressing skepticism that the HFPA will fix its problems and demanding more specific details, timetables and firm commitments. Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said that “the clock is ticking.”