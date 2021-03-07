EXPLAINER: What’s happened so far at China’s annual congress

BEIJING (AP) — Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The National People’s Congress rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership. Its once-a-year meeting provides a window into government priorities. The party has set an economic growth target of “over 6%” and vowed to work faster to develop the nation’s tech capabilities. The congress has been given draft legislation that would revamp the process for choosing the Hong Kong legislature. The annual session has been reduced from two weeks to one because of the pandemic and finishes on Thursday.