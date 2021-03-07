EL James’ ‘Freed,’ as told by Christian Grey, coming in June

Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday. The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.” James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labor of love.