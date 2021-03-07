Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police is beginning a search for a permanent police chief as the fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol continues. That word comes from a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has faced scrutiny from Capitol Hill leaders and congressional committees over law enforcement failures that allowed thousands of rioters to overtake police officers during the insurrection. The AP has learned that the search will be nationwide, and while Pittman can apply for the position, she is not guaranteed it.