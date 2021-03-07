Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A planned oil pipeline that would run through Memphis, Tennessee, and into north Mississippi is getting opposition from environmentalists, activists and local politicians. Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline want to build an underground pipeline to carry crude oil through wetlands, over an aquifer that provides drinking water for more than 1 million people, and under predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis. The Byhalia Connection would link the east-west Diamond Pipeline through the Valero refinery in Memphis to the north-south Capline Pipeline near Byhalia, Mississippi. Some fear a pipeline spill would endanger waterways and seep contaminants into the Memphis Sand Aquifer.