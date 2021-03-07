B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A pair of B-52 bombers have flown over the Mideast, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The U.S. military’s Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region Sunday accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It marked the fourth-such bomber deployment into the Mideast this year and the second under President Joe Biden. Flight-tracking data showed the two B-52s flew out of Minot Air Base in North Dakota.