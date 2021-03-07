Asian shares mixed after US stimulus bill, profit-taking

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. stimulus package passed the Senate over the weekend. Benchmark in Japan and Australia rose in early Monday trading, while those in South Korea and China were down. Although shares mostly rose at first, some benchmarks slipped when players sold to lock in profits. The U.S. bill, passed narrowly by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits. China’s trade data also supported an optimistic view that recovery might come.