A push to teach gamblers which sport betting sites are legal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A gambling industry group wants to teach consumers how to tell if a particular sports betting or online casino site is legal or not. Conscious Gaming is a nonprofit group associated with an online gambling technology firm. It launched its Bettor Safe campaign this week to promote the advantages of licensed gambling sites, and highlight the risks of unlicensed ones. It also began state-specific campaigns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where research shows many customers are confused about what is a legal gambling site. It includes lists of all the legal sites in both states, and clues that a site is not legal.