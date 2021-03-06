State panel: Giving inmates vaccine could be ‘PR nightmare’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee advisory panel deciding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine acknowledged that prisoners in the state are high-risk. But documents obtained by The Associated Press also show panel members concluded that prioritizing inmates for inoculation could be a “public relations nightmare.” Ultimately, the Pandemic Vaccine Planning Stakeholder group placed prisoners in the last group eligible, despite observing that inmates left untreated would be “a vector of general population transmission.” Even senior inmates who may qualify under the state’s age qualifications are not getting immunized.