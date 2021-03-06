Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease. Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place. More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.