Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Demonstrators from Thailand’s student-led pro-democracy movement have held a peaceful protest outside Bangkok’s Criminal Court to bring public attention to the plight of several of their detained leaders. The movement, a coalition of several groups, was launched last year with demands for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. There were several protest marches Saturday, but the main one was held by a new faction of the student-led anti-government movement that calls itself REDEM _ short for Restart Democracy _ whose last demonstration on Feb. 28 ended in disarray amid violence.