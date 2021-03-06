Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope

NAJAF, Iraq (AP) — After his historic meeting with Pope Francis, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric affirmed that religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq’s Christians and said they should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis. The Vatican said Francis thanked Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and the Shiite people for having “raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted” during some of the most violent times in Iraq’s recent history. The Vatican said the historic visit on Saturday was a chance for Francis to emphasize the need for collaboration and friendship between different religious communities.