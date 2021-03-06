Journalists’ group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Society of Professional Journalists is calling on Myanmar to release Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five others who were detained while covering protests in the Southeast Asian nation. The nation’s oldest journalism organization said it is “frustrated” and “fed up” up with government agencies in the U.S. and worldwide targeting and arresting reporters for covering news. The group also called on U.S. law enforcement agencies to drop charges against any journalist detained while doing their work in the United States. That includes at least four journalists due in court this month after being arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last year.