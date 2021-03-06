Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 50-year-old inmate has died following an altercation with a fellow prisoner at a high-security federal prison in Kentucky. Authorities say Brian Bennett died after the fight Saturday afternoon at USP McCreary, a federal penitentiary in Pine Knot, Kentucky. The federal Bureau of Prisons says staff members at the prison were called to respond to an altercation between inmates around 1 p.m. Saturday and secured the area. Bennett was critically injured and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The federal Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages.