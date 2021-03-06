Hundreds in Stockholm protest Sweden’s virus restrictions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government. Swedish authorities said Saturday’s demonstration was illegal as it was held without permission. Stockholm police said they decided to cut short the gathering just after it started when the number of participants exceeded limits allowed at public gatherings under Sweden’s pandemic laws. Video footage on Swedish media showed a sizable group without masks in a square close to the city’s Old Town. It was the first major rally against coronavirus restrictions in Sweden.