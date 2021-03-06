FBI denies asking Dallas to keep suspect officer on job

DALLAS (AP) — The agent in charge of the Dallas FBI office says the agency did not ask Dallas police to keep on the job an officer being investigated for two slayings. Special Agent Michael DeSarno said Friday the FBI did not request that Officer Bryan Riser remain on duty. Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, had said on Twitter that police, collaborating with the FBI, recommended not placing Riser on leave. Hall later posted that she should have clearly stated that the recommendation came from Dallas police. Riser is now jailed on two murder counts.