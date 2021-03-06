Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, after factories reopened and global demand started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Customs data show exports rose to $468.9 billion, accelerating from December’s 18.1% gain. Imports jumped 22.2% to $365.6 billion, up from December’s 6.5% increase. Exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease last march while foreign competitors still face anti-virus controls. This year’s figures look especially dramatic compared with early 2020, when Beijing closed factories to fight the virus and trade plunged.