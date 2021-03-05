Yellen says Congress needs to ‘go big’ for relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that despite the strong job gains last month, Congress still needs to “go big” by passing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package to get millions of people back to work sooner. In an interview Friday on the PBS NewsHour, Yellen said Biden’s package should not be trimmed just because the jobs report for February showed 379,000 new jobs had been created. She said at that pace it would still take the country more than two years to get back to full employment. But with the administration’s package, she said the country could see a return to full employment by next year.