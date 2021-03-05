Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol

A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump’s administration has been charged with participating in the deadly Capitol siege and assaulting officers. Court papers say Federico Klein was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat amid the throng of people trying to force their way into the Capitol. Authorities say Klein pushed his way toward the doors and “physically and verbally engaged” with officers trying to keep the mob back. Klein was arrested Thursday in Virginia and faces charges including obstructing Congress and assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon. Klein was in custody Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment. He resigned Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as president.