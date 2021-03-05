Swiss mull ‘burqa ban’ in vote centering on security, rights

GENEVA (AP) — At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. The issue strikes at the intersection of religious freedom, security, the economy and women’s rights. It is one of three national ballots in the vote, the latest installment of regular Swiss referendums that give voters a direct say in policymaking.