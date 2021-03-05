Study: Mass exodus from California in 2020 did not happen

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — New research from a nonpartisan think tank finds that the popular notion of a mass exodus from California last year is wrong. The California Policy Lab says most of the moves during 2020 happened within the state. The research announced this week found departures from the state were consistent with historical patterns but the biggest statewide change was fewer people moving into California. The lab says at the county level San Francisco experienced a unique exodus but most remained in the 11-county Bay Area economic region. Many went to counties in the Sierra Nevada and elsewhere in Northern California.