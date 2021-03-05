Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer’s instruction in 2017. Bryan Riser was arrested Thursday morning and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police Chief Eddie Garcia says Riser was arrested in connection with two unrelated killings that had nothing to do with his police work. He says someone came forward in 2019 and told police that he had kidnapped and killed Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas on Riser’s direction. Garcia says Riser was allowed to continue patrolling while the department investigated the informant’s allegations.