Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition says it will boycott a special session of the National Assembly at which Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to win a confidence vote from his supporters. Khan enjoys the backing of majority lawmakers in the lower house and convened the session for Saturday after his key candidate lost a race for a Senate seat in voting earlier this week for the upper chamber of parliament. Pakistan’s opposition says wants Khan to step down after the defeat of the ruling party’s candidate against a former prime minister. Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly to retain the confidence of the house.