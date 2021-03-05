Official: End in sight for Jackson residents without water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Crews continued working Friday to restore water to thousands of customers in Mississippi’s capital city. Some taps have been completely dry for nearly three weeks. Public Works Director Charles Williams said officials hope to see service restored by the end of the weekend. Williams said it’s been “disheartening” that the crisis has gone on for so long. But he said he sees “the light at the end of the tunnel.” A key focus to recovery has been filling the system’s water tanks. Williams said earlier in the week debris clogged screens where water moves from a reservoir into the treatment plant.