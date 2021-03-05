Japan extends virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is extending a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that the emergency will be extended through March 21 for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. It was a second extension since Suga initially declared the non-binding state of emergency on Jan. 7. Controlling the spread of the virus, along with progress in vaccination, are considered key for Tokyo’s hosting of the already delayed Summer Olympics beginning in July.