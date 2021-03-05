January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria. A jury trial for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey is set to start on Jan. 18, 2022. U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III scheduled that date during a hearing on Friday. The two men, along with other British jihadis, allegedly made up the IS cell nicknamed “The Beatles” by surviving captives because of their English accents. Kurdish forces captured them in January 2018 in eastern Syria amid the collapse of IS.