Israeli miniser says has list of Iran-backed targets

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says his country has a bluprint for strikes against Iranian targets if the country shows signs of nuclear escalation. Benny Gantz told Fox News that Israel is still working on its plans, but “we have them in our hands of course.” He showed a map of Lebanon that he said includes ground forces, missiles and launching sites set up by Hezbollah, a proxy for Iran. Gantz described the document as “a target map.” The remarks come as President Joe Biden’s administration considers re-joining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with some changes to toughen its limits on Iran’s activities.