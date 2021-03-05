‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was tricked onto plane, into arrest

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A key piece of the mystery around the arrest of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” has become clear. A pastor has told a Rwandan court he worked with someone from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau to trick Paul Rusesabagina onto a private plane from Dubai. The pastor alleged that Rusesabagina, who now faces terror-related charges, had acknowledged that rebels backed by his opposition platform had killed Rwandans. The case of Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. resident and outspoken critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has drawn international concern. His family asserts that charges against him are politically motivated.