Cyprus: EU stands ready to help restart dormant peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says the European Union is ready to “actively contribute” to a new push to revive dormant talks on reunifying the ethnically divided island. The Cypriot government spokesman said in a written statement that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell conveyed the bloc’s readiness to take part in renewed efforts at kickstarting peace talks to President Nicos Anastasiades after talks on Friday in the capital Nicosia. Borrell’s visit to Cyprus comes ahead of informal talks in Switzerland next month hosted by U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres to gauge whether there’s enough common ground to resume talks that were shelved in 2017 when high-level negotiations collapsed amid much acrimony.