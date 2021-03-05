Cuba’s struggling entrepreneurs look to Biden with hope

HAVANA (AP) — Thousands of new private businesses were booming in Cuba’s socialist economy before the Trump administration closed the tap on tourism. Now many of those businesses are struggling. And their owners are hoping that new U.S. President Joe Biden will revive the friendlier policies of Barack Obama that had brought customers through their doors. Biden has indicated plans to ease the restrictions, but its not yet sure how far he might go — or when. A recent survey found 80% of Cuban private businesses said they were affected by Trump-era restrictions