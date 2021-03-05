Crocodile hunt: Search on for escaped reptiles in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police divers and conservation officers are searching for an unknown number of young crocodiles that escaped from a large breeding farm near a rural town in South Africa. They aren’t certain how many got out because the owner is yet to give them an accurate count. A spokeswoman for the Cape Nature conservation organization that is involved in the capture operation says the breeding facility has more than 5,000 crocodiles. She says 27 crocodiles have been recaptured and another seven had to be euthanized but more are on the loose.