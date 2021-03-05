Colombia prosecutors move to drop case against ex-president

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities in Colombia have moved to drop charges against conservative former President Álvaro Uribe over witness tampering allegations for which he was detained for two months last year. The prosecutor in the case asked a judge to end the criminal proceedings , finding no evidence the former president committed a crime. Uribe had been accused of bribing a former paramilitary member to retract damaging allegations against him. Prosecutors said Friday they would detail their reasons at a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing before a judge, who can decide whether to accept the motion. The judge’s eventual ruling could be appealed by Uribe or by other parties to the case.