China sets growth target ‘over 6%,’ tightening HK control

BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader has set a healthy economic growth target and vowed to make the nation self-reliant in technology amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade and human rights. Another official announced plans to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the public’s role in government. Premier Li Keqiang said the ruling Communist Party aims for growth “over 6%” as the world’s second-largest economy rebounds from the coronavirus. The party is shifting back to its longer-term goal of becoming a global competitor in telecoms, electric cars and other profitable technology. That is inflaming trade tension with Washington and Europe, which complain Beijing’s tactics violate its market-opening commitments and hurt foreign competitors.