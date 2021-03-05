Skip to Content

AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme

TOKYO (AP) — The chief lawyer for Greg Kelly, an American on trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting the compensation of Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, says his client was just trying to prevent his boss from going to a rival automaker. Yoichi Kitamura told The Associated Press in an interview that Kelly “has no motive at all to commit such a crime.” At the time Kelly, then a Nissan executive vice president, was making good money, had a successful career. Kitamura said he was confident Kelly would be acquitted. Ghosn, who also says he is innocent, fled the country while out on bail.

