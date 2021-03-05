Africa welcomes COVAX doses but warns against ‘selfishness’

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Urgent calls for COVID-19 vaccine fairness are ringing through African countries as more are welcoming or rolling out doses from the global COVAX initiative. Officials are aware their continent needs much more. One Uganda official says “rich countries should not be so selfish. It’s a concern, and everyone is talking about it.” The East African nation of 45 million people is preparing to welcome under 1 million vaccine doses. As of Thursday morning, almost 10 million COVAX doses had been delivered to 11 African countries. The foundation of Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu says that “more must be done, immediately.”