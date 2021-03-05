Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A court document says Tiger Woods lost consciousness after his SUV crashed in Southern California. The document was written by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy seeking a search warrant to obtain data from the SUV’s data recorder. The man lives nearby, heard the Feb. 23 crash and walked to the SUV. He told deputies Woods did not respond to questions. The first deputy on the scene has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions. Authorities have said Woods later told deputies he didn’t remember driving or how the crash occurred.