3 Venezuelans plead guilty for aiding anti-Maduro plot

MIAMI (AP) — Three Venezuelan men pleaded guilty to helping organize an ill-conceived invasion last year to remove President Nicolas Maduro. The men in a hearing Friday in a Colombian court acknowledged their role alongside former American Green Beret Jordan Goudreau in organizing a rag tag army of Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing the socialist leaders. The so-called Operation Gideon ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas. The men pleaded guilty to lighter charges of providing logistical support to the would-be rebels.