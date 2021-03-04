UN: 20 migrants die after tossed overboard en route to Yemen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says at least 20 migrants are dead after smugglers threw 80 overboard during a voyage from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen. A statement says “smugglers started shouting there were too many on board” after the boat with 200 migrants, including children under 18, set off on Wednesday. The IOM says five bodies have been recovered. This has happened before as thousands of migrants continue to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Gulf countries. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed but not stopped the flow.