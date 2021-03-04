UK police won’t probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — British police say they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview. Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview. The interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarch