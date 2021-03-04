Three have life-threatening wounds after Sweden ax attack

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Hospital officials say three people injured in an assault by a man using an ax in a southern Swedish town are in a life-threatening condition. Police have also lowered the number of victims to seven. Police say the victims were attacked Wednesday by a man in his 20s, who was shot and arrested. The attack took place in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. Others who were wounded two seriously injured people. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated. A press conference was expected later Thursday on the attack.