Still divisive, Dr. Luke resurges at Grammys — as Tyson Trax

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been seven years since controversial music producer Dr. Luke, who is still embattled in a lawsuit with pop star Kesha, has been nominated at the Grammys. He’s competing for record of the year thanks to his production work on Doja Cat’s No. 1 hit, “Say So.” It’s one of several songs where Dr. Luke has used the moniker Tyson Trax, and it’s unclear if Grammy members who voted for “Say So” knew they were voting for Dr. Luke. The conversation has the music world is split — some believe the art and the person should be separated, while others have blasted the Grammys for nominating the hitmaker while dark clouds still loom behind him.