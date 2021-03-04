Resisting pressure, Alabama governor extends mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has resisted political pressure to drop her state’s mask order. Ivey announced Thursday that the order will end April 9. But the 76-year-old governor of the deeply red state has resisted calls to drop the requirement as Republican governors across the South either shunned mask mandates altogether or lifted them in late winter. Ivey said it was important to keep the mask order in place through the Easter holiday and until more people are vaccinated. Ivey’s decision drew a mix of rage and gratitude on social media.