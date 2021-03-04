Probe into EU border agency leaves some questions unanswered

BRUSSELS (AP) — An inquiry into claims that the European Union’s border and coast guard agency was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants has not been able to link Frontex to any of the alleged incidents. But the special working group probe could not “completely resolve the incidents beyond any reasonable doubt” in five cases. That’s according to the official report into the allegations, seen by The Associated Press on Thursday. The report’s findings and recommendations will be the focus of an extraordinary meeting of the agency’s Management Board on Friday. The probe was launched after media reports surfaced in October of collective expulsions possibly involving the agency, notably in the Aegean Sea, last year.