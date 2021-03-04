Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the biggest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate and triggered tsunami warnings across the world. But it didn’t appear to cause injuries or major damage Friday because it struck in remote ocean. The magnitude 8.1 quake was the largest in a series of tremors that hit the region over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3. The earthquakes triggered warning systems and caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground. But their remoteness meant they didn’t appear to pose a widespread threat to lives or infrastructure.