Powell: Higher inflation temporary, no rate hikes in sight

Powell: Higher inflation temporary, no rate hikes in sightNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that inflation will likely pick up in the coming months but the increase will be temporary, and won’t be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies. Powell also said that the outlook for the economy has improved, after three months of weak job gains, but warned that the economy and job market are still far from fully recovered. He also said that maximum employment won’t be reached this year.